Saints' next 'beer man' Zach Strief gets head start on second career



By Mike Triplett -- ESPN



NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints have another "beer man."



Zach Strief isn't exactly the next Michael Lewis -- the former Saints cult hero, who earned that nickname when he went from driving a beer delivery truck to starring as a Pro Bowl kick returner.



But Strief might be the second coming of legendary "Cheers" bartender Sam Malone.



The Saints' veteran right tackle is getting a head start on his second career as part owner of Port Orleans -- a new craft beer pub in uptown New Orleans, where it's not uncommon to find the 6-foot-7, 320-pounder holding court at a center table and mingling with customers.



