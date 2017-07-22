|
|
|
|
|
Today, 12:01 PM
|
|
5 under the radar New Orleans Saints to watch at training camp
When you look over the Saints roster, theres likely a good bit of players that will stand out from the others. What about those the fans might have forgotten about?
By John J. Hendrix -- CSC
By now, you should be familiar with the usual suspects to keep an eye on when the New Orleans Saints take the field for training camp starting on Thursday. Reporting day is officially listed on Wednesday for the veterans, with the vast majority hoping to crack the 2017 squad. While everyone will certainly go under a microscope over the next several weeks, heres a few under the radar players that fans should keep a close watch on.
Hauoli Kikaha
After a strong start to his rookie season, Hauoli Kikaha had a bothersome injury (ankle) to thank for a big drop off in 2015. The story was much of the same in 2016, as the former second-round pick started last year on the PUP after tearing his ACL (his third time) in June. Its not uncommon to bet against a player trying to beat the odds to try to contend for a spot, and with the Saints adding Alex Okafor in free agency, bringing back veteran Darryl Tapp, and adding two rookies through the draft (Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad).
Full Article -- CSC
|
|