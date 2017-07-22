|
|
|
|
|
Today, 12:13 PM
|
|
NFL coaches skeptical on benefits of chip-generated game-day data
By Kevin Seifert -- ESPN
The data arrived weekly last season at each NFL team's headquarters. Packed inside was every imaginable measure of a player's in-game movements: Speed on each play. Yards covered, both horizontally and vertically. Precise distances between receivers and defensive backs.
Generated by RFID (Radio-Frequency IDentification) chips embedded in players' shoulder pads, the information was powered by the league's Next-Gen stats program that sports analytics experts consider nothing short of game-altering in terms of how we understand football.
And what did the teams do with the numbers last season -- the first year these advanced figures were made available to them?
"Nothing," Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, with a laugh and a shrug.
Full Article -- ESPN
|