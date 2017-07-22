11 Saints question marks heading into training camp



By Larry Holder -- Picayune



I can't remember the New Orleans Saints walking into training camp with so many questions and so few clear answers.



From top to bottom, the Saints shouldn't lack intrigue with immediate questions on the field as far as position battles and off the field as far as futures with the team.



The veteran players will report to training camp Wednesday and the team will hold its first practice Thursday. Saturday's session will be the first one open to the public and will also be the first one with pads.



There are plenty more questions I could ponder, but here are 11 Saints questions to stew on for the start of camp:



How will the Saints handle a "crossroads" season?



Most logical followers of the Saints recognize the crucial state of the 2017 season.



The team has finished 7-9 and the past three seasons. It also finished 7-9 in four of the last five seasons. Only the 2013 campaign brought life after Week 17. Many head coaches, even with a Super Bowl under their belt, wouldn’t have survived the job with those marks.



