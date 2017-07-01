Saints hope Ryan Ramczyk or Khalif Barnes impress at left tackle before moving Andrus Peat



By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune



The New Orleans Saints will enter training camp with an open competition for their starting left tackle job.



It's far from an ideal situation, but with Terron Armstead undergoing surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, the Saints have no choice but to focus on finding the best replacement.



The team is fortunate to have a few options as it tries to fill a void that will remain at least through October, and coach Sean Payton explained how the Saints are viewing the competition during an interview Monday with the "Dunc & Holder" show on Sports 1280 AM.



Ryan Ramczyk, the No. 32 overall pick this year, is one of the top candidates, but he'll have to adjust quickly as a rookie. Veteran Khalif Barnes, who is entering his 13th season, is the other top contender.



For now, Payton said the team wants to keep Andrus Peat at left guard. Peat filled in for Armstead at times in 2016, but the Saints want Peat to continue focusing on left guard, which the coaches hope will be his long-term position.



