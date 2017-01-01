Today, 12:59 PM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 51,866 Forecast: 5 reasons for Saints fans to be optimistic



By Ralph Malbrough -- WWL



The New Orleans Saints have had about the worst June and July I can ever remember. Id compare how bad the Saints last few months have been to some tragic historical event, but thatd be unfair to how bad the Saints summer has been. What Saints fans need right now is for somebody to tell us everything is going to be ok, even if we know its a lie. Its July, and if we as football fans cant be delusional and completely unrealistic about our Saints hopes and dreams right now then whats the point of investing the next five months of our lives anyway?



All the excitement of the offseason free agent signings and the draft has been swallowed whole by the Saints losing 3 of their top 6 players before 2017 training camp even starts. Even the perpetually positive Drew Brees was having a hard time putting a happy face on the Saints summer. We've got some tough circumstances we're dealing with right now. Ill translate that from Drew Brees sunny optimism to English for you, The sky might not be falling but it is DARK OUT HERE RIGHT NOW. Poor Drew must feel like he is one more Saints injury from being in a football version on The Leftovers where hes the only person alive and has to roam Airline Drive looking for survivors. The worst part of the Saints losing Nick Fairley, Terron Armstead, and Max Unger before camp even starts is we all know the Saints arent going through camp injury free. Not to mention a roster coming off three straight 7-9 seasons isnt built to survive major blows before practice even starts. Dont worry though, Im here to help.



Are these 4 reasons for Saints optimism in 2017 legitimate?



Who cares.



