Today, 12:59 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,866
Forecast: 5 reasons for Saints fans to be optimistic
By Ralph Malbrough -- WWL
The New Orleans Saints have had about the worst June and July I can ever remember. Id compare how bad the Saints last few months have been to some tragic historical event, but thatd be unfair to how bad the Saints summer has been. What Saints fans need right now is for somebody to tell us everything is going to be ok, even if we know its a lie. Its July, and if we as football fans cant be delusional and completely unrealistic about our Saints hopes and dreams right now then whats the point of investing the next five months of our lives anyway?
All the excitement of the offseason free agent signings and the draft has been swallowed whole by the Saints losing 3 of their top 6 players before 2017 training camp even starts. Even the perpetually positive Drew Brees was having a hard time putting a happy face on the Saints summer. We've got some tough circumstances we're dealing with right now. Ill translate that from Drew Brees sunny optimism to English for you, The sky might not be falling but it is DARK OUT HERE RIGHT NOW. Poor Drew must feel like he is one more Saints injury from being in a football version on The Leftovers where hes the only person alive and has to roam Airline Drive looking for survivors. The worst part of the Saints losing Nick Fairley, Terron Armstead, and Max Unger before camp even starts is we all know the Saints arent going through camp injury free. Not to mention a roster coming off three straight 7-9 seasons isnt built to survive major blows before practice even starts. Dont worry though, Im here to help.
Are these 4 reasons for Saints optimism in 2017 legitimate?
Who cares.
Full Article -- WWL
