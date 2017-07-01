Saints' Willie Snead will report to training camp despite lack of contract



By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune



If he wanted, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead would have a legitimate reason to miss the start of training camp, but coach Sean Payton said Monday he doesn't expect that to happen despite Snead's contract situation.



And shortly after Payton's interview Monday on the "Dunc & Holder" show on Sports 1280 AM, Snead confirmed his coach's expectation.



"No holdout," Snead said in a text message. "I'll be on the practice field Thursday."



Just three days before practices begin Thursday, Snead is still not under contract for the 2017 season. The Saints in March tendered Snead as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he cannot sign with other teams, but the productive receiver hasn't signed the minimum $615,000 one-year deal as he hopes for a long-term contract.



