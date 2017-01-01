Source: Travin Dural passes conditioning test



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Travin Dural should be good to go for the start of training camp.



He was unable to pass a physical last week due to a minor shoulder injury, which landed him on the active/non-football injury list. But he passed his conditioning test on Monday and should be cleared for action, according to a source.



Full Article -- Advocate Travin Dural should be good to go for the start of training camp.He was unable to pass a physical last week due to a minor shoulder injury, which landed him on the active/non-football injury list. But he passed his conditioning test on Monday and should be cleared for action, according to a source.