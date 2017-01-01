|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 01:20 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,866
|
Source: Travin Dural passes conditioning test
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
Travin Dural should be good to go for the start of training camp.
He was unable to pass a physical last week due to a minor shoulder injury, which landed him on the active/non-football injury list. But he passed his conditioning test on Monday and should be cleared for action, according to a source.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 168 members and 642 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
JeffWalk
, taylor26
, BigRonJon
, johnnyrockets42
, saintmike23
, Nickolai182
, billinms
, prsmith777
, ALLNO
, beezm
, FlySaint
, SuperQuincy
, nolaswede
, capt. bloodlog
, originalbaghead
, Nolatiger1992
, gregh
, WHODAT12
, jagpack
, bayou reaper
, saintsfan1029
, SebaSaint
, st. jamie
, BlueRaspberry
, platinumvinnyv
, Excelsior88
, BioSaint
, red
, MisplacedSaint
, barristerboy
, nolaboytroy2
, CajunNorth
, efil4stnias
, Le_Moyne
, Eman5805
, Ti Rider
, sfidc3
, V Chip
, TDapogny
, onanygivensunday
, pbourg5968
, the_mc
, RMFN
, Va Saints Fan
, saint_drago
, daBaconsaint
, meatman
, Boiler Jim
, Cougar 1
, Maik Jeaunz
, St. Aaron
, Burtifus
, jackusa
, Haughton Who Dat
, CabezaDeBakka
, AARPSaint
, Expatriate
, mc4saints
, Loco Hornet Fan
, caleb22
, JEFFRO
, mleg1972
, eastlos82
, Steve in Colorado
, jmalon3
, Campin' Freak
, B-Train
, mit98
, lake_city_saint
, msusaintsfan
, JDax
, SteveNBFD
, St. Chris
, Jekylz Hyde
, lazyeyeh
, STEWDADDY34
, avoyelles
, t_rav_82
, Snarf
, ASB81689
, Grandadmiral
, BroKV
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Bush Time in NO
, rustyc23
, KorrBG20
, DomePatrol5657
, Thundercougarbird
, cazint
, flipp812
, Nolan
, _CHAMPIONSHIP_
, jbourque
, #23screenmachine
, crazybyrd87
, Buickman
, CitySaint
, Live4theSaints
, PayOrPlay
, insidejob
, Brennan77
, Klenzade
, roturn
, The Mongoose
, Hey BAY BAY!!!
, bigezsaint
, thefifthwall
, chatawaclan
, Saints23
, isgwill
, guidomerkinsrules
, diehardfan
, Arkansas fan
, SanFranSaintsFan
, rail
, St. Blooz
, HailStateSaintsFan
, Pancakes
, neworleanshoo
, ultimatesaintsfan
, Born_A_Saint
, coachdeuce
, SaintBiz
, omnipitus
, KICKSUMBUTT
, jlroby69
, Sidney
, Torgo
, BigWiggle200
, Saint Ace
, Djfatman504
, bthomas1
, Three Monkeys
, UptownSaintsFan
, NOLAaustin
, whodatman
, longtime lurker
, vdubee
, RodneyGulley
, Swampy Saint
, clintjr23
, Surviving Saint
, TnSaintsFan
, GeauxWhoDats
, Clarkey
, mmonroe53
, coldseat
, baron8
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:57 PM.
|