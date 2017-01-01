New Orleans Saints: The Quiet Contender No Ones Talking About



By Mark Wilson -- Inscriber



The New Orleans Saints have the NFL right where they want them. No one is talking about the Saints as possible contenders and that should suit the team just fine. Looking back at the past two years what other division in the NFC can say they have played better than the NFC South? In 2015, it was the surprise rise of the Carolina Panthers who rode a high-scoring offense to the Super Bowl. In 2016, it was the high-scoring offense in which the Atlanta Falcons rode to the Super Bowl. While neither team walked away victorious they put the rest of the NFC on notice that they can no longer take the southern teams for granted.



As we get ready to begin the 2017 NFL season, the Saints took what was an explosive offense which features Drew Brees an added one of the best running back in NFL history in Adrian Peterson. While it’s still not situated how Sean Payton will use both Peterson and Mark Ingram, it’s safe to say the Saints rushing attack will be one of the best in the league.



