Source: Hau'oli Kikaha expected to be 'good to go' for Saints training camp



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



Hau'oli Kikaha is expected to be good to go for the start of training camp, according to a source.



The Saints pass rusher has been recovering from an ACL injury that kept him out of action last season. He was also limited during the offseason program.



It is expected that Kikaha will compete with Alex Okafor for the starting spot at defensive end opposite Cam Jordan. Rookies Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad are also in the mix.



