2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line



The Saints offensive line surpassed the expectations of many in 2016. Can they do it again?



By Bob Rose -- CSC



Training camps are beginning throughout the entire National Football League, and the New Orleans Saints have returned "home". After spending half of their preseason camp at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. in each of the last three years, the Saints will conduct their entire camp at the team facilities in Metairie this summer. The heat and humidity of the Louisiana summer might affect the group in our focus today more so than perhaps other positions.



Canal Street Chronicles continues our training camp positional previews, today by looking at the big nasties on the Saints that don't usually get the headlines.



(*) denotes rookie



Offensive Line



Camp Roster: Terron Armstead (T), Andrus Peat (G/T), Zach Strief (T), Ryan Ramczyk* (T), Bryce Harris (T), Khalif Barnes (T), Larry Warford (G), Landon Turner (G), Senio Kelemete (G/C), John Fullington (G), Josh LeRibeus (G), Chris Watt (G), Max Unger (C), Jack Allen (C), Cameron Tom (C)



Offseason Losses: Jahri Evans (free agent), Tim Lelito (free agent)



Offseason Additions: Larry Warford (free agent), Ryan Ramczyk (draft)



