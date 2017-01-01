Tickets for Saints' opening weekend of training camp are going fast



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



The New Orleans Saints are not charging fans for admission to training camp practice, but if they were, the first practice open to the public would be a sellout.



New Orleans announced that all of the tickets available for Saturday's practice *the first practice of training camp open to fans* have been distributed, and only a few remain for Sunday's practice.*



The team's practice facility on Airline Drive has a capacity of between 5,000 and 6,000 fans, according to team president Dennis Lauscha, and at least 20,000 tickets for the 11 open practices had been distributed as of Friday.



