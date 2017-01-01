|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 05:18 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 51,874
|
Tickets for Saints' opening weekend of training camp are going fast
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
The New Orleans Saints are not charging fans for admission to training camp practice, but if they were, the first practice open to the public would be a sellout.
New Orleans announced that all of the tickets available for Saturday's practice – the first practice of training camp open to fans – have been distributed, and only a few remain for Sunday's practice.
The team's practice facility on Airline Drive has a capacity of between 5,000 and 6,000 fans, according to team president Dennis Lauscha, and at least 20,000 tickets for the 11 open practices had been distributed as of Friday.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 145 members and 601 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
bigdog
, Kegger
, Swampy Saint
, Icon
, mt15
, tonytiger436
, blupony
, tommy582000
, ultimatesaintsfan
, saintRRT
, chad_moore
, Gump
, Expatriate
, SaintSansPeur
, rocheyuk
, PuddinheadSr
, brandon8283
, riffraff
, Cougar 1
, Alan12
, Brennan77
, max
, ALLNO
, guidomerkinsrules
, Sun Wukong
, tlmsaints
, crazybyrd87
, Hotdog_Skin
, Rdanderson91
, phofoot
, BRsaintS
, Surviving Saint
, the-commish
, Klenzade
, Arkansas fan
, Capn_Morgan
, Ti Rider
, renegadewa
, cableddsxe
, CajunHoustonian
, KtoLV
, smore57
, Poison
, Slayer
, efil4stnias
, A.D.Rock
, NEMATIC
, PennStateSaint
, JAT
, jimrip
, t_rav_82
, ASB81689
, saintsfan1029
, SanFranSaintsFan
, drewman
, zknotts61
, Torgo
, BobE
, Saint Greyhound
, BoNcHiE
, whodatman
, superchuck500
, JackDiesel
, BCK30
, djshag
, scott88
, larryscope
, superlaser
, English
, DSnfla
, BreesTDShockey
, Trump2016
, ld_in_sc
, Whodatgamer
, brees#9
, discoloredcurrenc
, Ichiban
, SaintInBucLand
, Eman5805
, Whodatinjoburg
, Saint Tex
, JustaCoastie
, sarrail
, DaSaints1967
, Vrill
, PeteNBroussard
, JEFFRO
, melman
, thefifthwall
, DaFranchise
, baarbogast
, Loco Hornet Fan
, alohawhodat
, Terrence
, where yat brah
, NOsaintsfan
, Boudro
, notsaintkyle
, LSUMathProf
, Saintaholic
, tomdda
, UptownEazy
, Boogee134
, zippy
, insidejob
, mlewellyn
, Merl
, kenchaisson
, jsberry
, Nolan
, Byrd4LSU
, cwesleyc
, WwSd
, Section 302
, Silent Dave
, longtime lurker
, RaginCajun83
, bones
, Grandadmiral
, heavydsaint
, kewinn89
, Charlie Brizzown
, Damarabi
, 61woods
, tim martin
, Smooth_Criminal
, Khan
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:28 PM.
|