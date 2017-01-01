Dannell Ellerbe among Saints players starting on the physically unable to perform list



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



The Saints will be without four players to start the summer.



The team placed left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), center Max Unger (foot), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and offensive lineman Senio Kelemete on the active/physically unable to perform list on Monday.



It's not known what ailments Kelemete and Ellerbe are battling, but Ellerbe was sidelined this summer with a foot injury.



Full Article -- Advocate The Saints will be without four players to start the summer.The team placed left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), center Max Unger (foot), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and offensive lineman Senio Kelemete on the active/physically unable to perform list on Monday.It's not known what ailments Kelemete and Ellerbe are battling, but Ellerbe was sidelined this summer with a foot injury.