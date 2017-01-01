home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page USA Today Projects The 2017 Records For All 32 Teams: Saints Mid-Level, Niners Down, Pats Undefeated

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 09:50 PM  
4622
mvtrucking mvtrucking is offline
Administrator
  
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 23,670
USA Today Projects The 2017 Records For All 32 Teams: Saints Mid-Level, Niners Down, Pats Undefeated


Full Story  Inquisitr.Com

The 2017 NFL regular season is set to begin with the Kickoff Game on Sept. 7, but will that one game give any indication as to how the whole year will go? That game will feature the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, and if USA Today is right, those teams wont even be close in the standings by seasons end. The media outlet has made their 2017 record projections for all 32 teams and it appears there is a clear-cut favorite to win it all.

With training camps starting up this week and all 32 teams ready to have veterans and rookies ready to report, media outlets are going to start making all their season projections. USA Today revealed their full 2017 record predictions for every single team and have their playoff teams in place.

By Danny Cox / Inquisitr.Com

Full Story  Inquisitr.Com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Investment Thread - Formerly AMZN - Amazon Close to hitting $1000/share.
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 323
Views: 7,357
Daily Trump Tracker
Last Post: Saint by the Bay
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,039
Views: 34,565
Season Tickets arrived.
Last Post: hooha23
Posted On: Today
Replies: 28
Views: 1,261
The Countdown
Last Post: B_doggman47
Posted On: Today
Replies: 188
Views: 11,024
Michael Mauti re-signs on one-year deal
Last Post: FLASH
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 375
Victor Butler (CFL)
Last Post: joodas
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 2,689
PFT Article -Saints want to see rookie Ryan Ramczyk at left tackle before moving others
Last Post: Prodigy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 25
Views: 1,640
More Saints list T Terron Armstead (shoulder), C Max Unger (foot), LB Dannell Ellerbe, OL Senio Kelemete on PUP list. All coun
Last Post: FLASH
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 733
HBO picks up George RR Martin series - Game of Thrones
Last Post: kcirdor
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6,621
Views: 476,470
Thor Ragnarok Trailer borrows from Guardians of the Galaxy in a good way.
Last Post: SaintsFanInLA
Posted On: Today
Replies: 75
Views: 2,689
MLS expansion
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 36
Views: 2,054
New Metallica track is kind of great
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 70
Views: 3,929
More...
Members Birthdays
Rob6852 (46), moraink (41), chrisusm (37), lildyce504 (36), St. David (33)
Past News
USA Today Projects The 2017 Records For All 32 Teams: Saints Mid-Level, Niners Down, Pats Undefeated
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 49
Dannell Ellerbe among Saints players starting on the physically unable to perform list
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 332
1 Tickets for Saints' opening weekend of training camp are going fast
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 101
1 Tickets for Saints' opening weekend of training camp are going fast
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 106
2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 131
Source: Hau'oli Kikaha expected to be 'good to go' for Saints training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 153
Source: Josh Hill passes physical, plans for camp still being determined
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 121
New Orleans Saints: The Quiet Contender No Ones Talking About
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 161
Source: Travin Dural passes conditioning test
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 151
1 Saints' Willie Snead will report to training camp despite lack of contract
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 125
Forecast: 5 reasons for Saints fans to be optimistic
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 125
Saints hope Ryan Ramczyk or Khalif Barnes impress at left tackle before moving Andrus Peat
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 115
Saints linebackers youngest, fastest in years
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 125
11 Saints question marks heading into training camp
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 121
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:59 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0