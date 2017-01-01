|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
USA Today Projects The 2017 Records For All 32 Teams: Saints Mid-Level, Niners Down, Pats Undefeated
Today, 09:50 PM
USA Today Projects The 2017 Records For All 32 Teams: Saints Mid-Level, Niners Down, Pats Undefeated
Full Story Inquisitr.Com
The 2017 NFL regular season is set to begin with the Kickoff Game on Sept. 7, but will that one game give any indication as to how the whole year will go? That game will feature the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, and if USA Today is right, those teams wont even be close in the standings by seasons end. The media outlet has made their 2017 record projections for all 32 teams and it appears there is a clear-cut favorite to win it all.
With training camps starting up this week and all 32 teams ready to have veterans and rookies ready to report, media outlets are going to start making all their season projections. USA Today revealed their full 2017 record predictions for every single team and have their playoff teams in place.
By Danny Cox / Inquisitr.Com
Full Story Inquisitr.Com
