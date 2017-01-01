New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Preview and Prediction



NFC South rivals headed in opposite directions face off in Charlotte



By John La Fleur -- Athlon Sports



New Orleans has started 0-2 for the fourth consecutive season. The defense has been far too porous in terms of yards and points allowed. Drew Brees and the offense have settled for too many field goal attempts, when the Saints aren't punting.



Carolina’s defense has smothered the 49ers and Bills. The Panthers are the only team in the NFL that has yet to allow a touchdown so far this season. More impressive than that is their limiting each of their first two opponents to a mere field goal.



Carolina leads the all-time series, 24-20. For games played in Charlotte, the Panthers lead 11-10. The Panthers have won seven of the past 10 meetings between these NFC South Division rivals.



