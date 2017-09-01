|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 01:44 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,898
|
Saints set to see Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers once again
By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune
After seven seasons elsewhere, Julius Peppers is back to scaring quarterbacks for the Carolina Panthers.
And the 37-year-old seems to be picking up where he left off back in 2009, even if he's in a different role.
Playing as a backup behind starting defensive ends behind Charles Johnson and Mario Addison, Peppers still leads the Panthers with 2.5 sacks through two games. He also has a tackle for loss and four total quarterback hits.
So, when the New Orleans Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Charlotte, their new-look offensive must account for the veteran that has found a way to make plays in the backfield since 2002.
"He certainly is the exception to the norm," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Peppers. "He has rare skills. He is in a perfect role for them."
Full Article -- Picayune
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 86 members and 460 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
mc4saints
, greatshow25
, Lafsaintsfan
, AgnesT
, Blessedog
, Gump
, BoroSaint
, SaintsFan23
, Necrocajun
, tim martin
, cdexterg
, ALLNO
, Allenw
, cwesleyc
, thefifthwall
, donato
, SwampMonster
, Saint Jack
, Dark
, Grandadmiral
, Robert
, reverse
, duckjr78
, SaintsBrazil
, sinner mike
, NeauxWay
, blackngoldmike
, xkeith031x
, saintskullz
, BioSaint
, dashocker217
, socbe7
, WantAnother44
, Jae123
, baron8
, tbuck
, rob22278
, FlySaint
, kenchaisson
, mg6035
, RaginSaint93
, HoustonSaint1255
, Swampy Saint
, Fjeldur
, DABOOT162
, Scotlandsaint
, BigSlick
, crazybyrd87
, Tyrantslob
, LetsGetWaffles
, rglenn
, saintsfan342000
, TribuneUK
, cantguardhim
, gradualprocess
, CincySaintsFan
, Pierre
, blasian
, LanceM
, AARPSaint
, Bayouboy
, los226
, dude24
, Eman5805
, t_rav_82
, Slixtrix
, Ldufre2
, saintfan-n-alex
, mlewellyn
, vudupadrone01
, peff
, nola_dane
, KiwiSaint
, whodatman
, tampa saints fan
, Saint Poppa
, lake_city_saint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:06 AM.
|