Saints set to see Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers once again



By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune



After seven seasons elsewhere, Julius Peppers is back to scaring quarterbacks for the Carolina Panthers.



And the 37-year-old seems to be picking up where he left off back in 2009, even if he's in a different role.



Playing as a backup behind starting defensive ends behind Charles Johnson and Mario Addison, Peppers still leads the Panthers with 2.5 sacks through two games. He also has a tackle for loss and four total quarterback hits.



So, when the New Orleans Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Charlotte, their new-look offensive must account for the veteran that has found a way to make plays in the backfield since 2002.



"He certainly is the exception to the norm," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Peppers. "He has rare skills. He is in a perfect role for them."



Full Article -- Picayune After seven seasons elsewhere, Julius Peppers is back to scaring quarterbacks for the Carolina Panthers.And the 37-year-old seems to be picking up where he left off back in 2009, even if he's in a different role.Playing as a backup behind starting defensive ends behind Charles Johnson and Mario Addison, Peppers still leads the Panthers with 2.5 sacks through two games. He also has a tackle for loss and four total quarterback hits.So, when the New Orleans Saints prepare for Sunday's game in Charlotte, their new-look offensive must account for the veteran that has found a way to make plays in the backfield since 2002."He certainly is the exception to the norm," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Peppers. "He has rare skills. He is in a perfect role for them."