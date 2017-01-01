A year later, are Panthers maturing DBs better prepared to face Saints Drew Brees?



By Jourdan Rodrigue -- Charlotte Observer



When he talks about the teammates who sit just a few feet away from him in the Carolina Panthers locker room, veteran safety Kurt Colemans easy smile becomes almost ... fatherly.



James Bradberry and Daryl Worley are growing up as NFL players right in front of him.



I think its just the maturation process that you hope every guy goes through, Coleman said. With how they handled last season, and really, the large criticism that we all faced as a defensive backfield, they handled it well. And especially how they worked this offseason.



Im not surprised with how well theyve started out the season. Im really not.



Last season, the Panthers secondary featured two rookies, Bradberry and Worley. In Week 6, the Panthers faced New Orleans  this weekends opponent, with Bradberry hurt. And Saints quarterback Drew Brees proceeded to torch the Panthers for 465 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 victory for New Orleans.



