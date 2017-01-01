|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 02:07 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,898
|
A year later, are Panthers maturing DBs better prepared to face Saints Drew Brees?
By Jourdan Rodrigue -- Charlotte Observer
When he talks about the teammates who sit just a few feet away from him in the Carolina Panthers locker room, veteran safety Kurt Colemans easy smile becomes almost ... fatherly.
James Bradberry and Daryl Worley are growing up as NFL players right in front of him.
I think its just the maturation process that you hope every guy goes through, Coleman said. With how they handled last season, and really, the large criticism that we all faced as a defensive backfield, they handled it well. And especially how they worked this offseason.
Im not surprised with how well theyve started out the season. Im really not.
Last season, the Panthers secondary featured two rookies, Bradberry and Worley. In Week 6, the Panthers faced New Orleans this weekends opponent, with Bradberry hurt. And Saints quarterback Drew Brees proceeded to torch the Panthers for 465 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 victory for New Orleans.
Full Article -- Observer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|