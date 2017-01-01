Saints thin at corner against Carolina with Marshon Lattimore, Sterling Moore declared out



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



The New Orleans Saints will be forced to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday without rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore and veteran Sterling Moore.



Lattimore suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots, and Moore suffered a chest injury. Veteran cornerback Delvin Breaux opened the season on injured reserve due to a stress fracture in his left fibula.



Without those two players, the Saints will likely go into the game with P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris at cornerback. New Orleans could still make a move to bring another player up from the practice squad at the position.



