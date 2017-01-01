Mark Ingram moves into second place on Saints' all-time rushing list



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



Mark Ingram quietly passed a major milestone in Saints history on Sunday.



Ingram picked up 52 yards against the Patriots, leap-frogging George Rogers into second place on the franchise's all-time rushing list.



Now in his seventh season, Ingram's 4,307 yards trail only Deuce McAllister's 6,096 yards in the history of a Saints franchise that has seen a lot of talented backs pass through its doors.



"It's crazy to think about," Ingram said. "All the great running backs that have been around here, and I'm the second-ranked in rushing yards. It's pretty cool, and I'm just going to keep trying to get more. ... I would trade it in for a lot more victories."



