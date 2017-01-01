home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Mark Ingram moves into second place on Saints' all-time rushing list

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Yesterday, 04:37 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,898
Mark Ingram moves into second place on Saints' all-time rushing list


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

Mark Ingram quietly passed a major milestone in Saints history on Sunday.

Ingram picked up 52 yards against the Patriots, leap-frogging George Rogers into second place on the franchise's all-time rushing list.

Now in his seventh season, Ingram's 4,307 yards trail only Deuce McAllister's 6,096 yards in the history of a Saints franchise that has seen a lot of talented backs pass through its doors.

"It's crazy to think about," Ingram said. "All the great running backs that have been around here, and I'm the second-ranked in rushing yards. It's pretty cool, and I'm just going to keep trying to get more. ... I would trade it in for a lot more victories."

Full Article -- Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
"Go back to New Jersey where you're from"
Last Post: Bayouboy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 66
Views: 1,114
Would Lamar Jackson Look Good in Blacks and Gold?
Last Post: Saint Floyd
Posted On: Today
Replies: 40
Views: 1,084
Saints signed LB Ben Heeney to PS.
Last Post: SoggyBottomBoy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 506
Predict the score for the Panthers game
Last Post: KEYSTONSAINT
Posted On: Today
Replies: 36
Views: 820
Payton, Brees or both?
Last Post: syeager
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 436
McCain voting against Obamacare repeal again!
Last Post: saintmdterps
Posted On: Today
Replies: 2
Views: 193
Ryan Kalil ruled out for Sunday's game
Last Post: saintmdterps
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 1,128
What's behind the downfall of the Saints' defense? (Mike Triplett Article)
Last Post: SoggyBottomBoy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 1,367
Official Week 3 Betting Thread
Last Post: Darren B
Posted On: Today
Replies: 32
Views: 832
Kaepernick protest
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 291
Views: 8,981
Payton: "We have missed on a handful of defensive players in the draft."
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 76
Views: 4,595
Nightmare Scenario
Last Post: Pensacola
Posted On: Today
Replies: 24
Views: 1,569
More...
Members Birthdays
JerZfan (51), dchalona (42), thegoldenapple (33)
Past News
1 Is Bears GM Ryan Pace Seeking a Reunion With Sean Payton?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 139
What's behind the downfall of the Saints' defense?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 159
Saints lean to another next-man up scenario at the cornerback position
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 148
Mark Ingram reaches new milestone with Saints despite being in timeshare throughout career
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 152
1 Saints coordinator Dennis Allen takes aim at highlighting strengths, eliminating secondary's uncertainty
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 145
Mark Ingram moves into second place on Saints' all-time rushing list
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 117
Saints thin at corner against Carolina with Marshon Lattimore, Sterling Moore declared out
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 129
A year later, are Panthers maturing DBs better prepared to face Saints Drew Brees?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 117
Saints set to see Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers once again
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 99
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Preview and Prediction
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 117
The 2015 Saints NFL Draft deal that got away: First-and-10
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 112
Saints might say goodbye to Drew Brees soon thanks to their own mistakes
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 141
Predictions for the Saints' Week 3 matchup vs. the Panthers
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 94
Dominant Panthers defense faces stiffest test vs. Saints
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 161
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:06 AM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0