|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Saints coordinator Dennis Allen takes aim at highlighting strengths, eliminating secondary's uncertainty
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 04:46 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,898
|
Saints coordinator Dennis Allen takes aim at highlighting strengths, eliminating secondary's uncertainty
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
The New Orleans Saints have to find some answers on defense to turn around an abysmal start.
And the bulk of that responsibility falls on the shoulders of coordinator Dennis Allen.
After two games filled with coverage busts and big plays, Allen is focused on eliminating those mistakes.
"We've got to go out there and put those guys in position where they know exactly what to do and they can go out and execute," Allen said.
One of the ways to erase mismatch problems is to find ways to get defenders playing to their strengths.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 86 members and 460 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
mc4saints
, greatshow25
, Lafsaintsfan
, AgnesT
, Blessedog
, Gump
, BoroSaint
, SaintsFan23
, Necrocajun
, tim martin
, cdexterg
, ALLNO
, Allenw
, cwesleyc
, thefifthwall
, donato
, SwampMonster
, Saint Jack
, Dark
, Grandadmiral
, Robert
, reverse
, duckjr78
, SaintsBrazil
, sinner mike
, NeauxWay
, blackngoldmike
, xkeith031x
, saintskullz
, BioSaint
, dashocker217
, socbe7
, WantAnother44
, Jae123
, baron8
, tbuck
, rob22278
, FlySaint
, kenchaisson
, mg6035
, RaginSaint93
, HoustonSaint1255
, Swampy Saint
, Fjeldur
, DABOOT162
, Scotlandsaint
, BigSlick
, crazybyrd87
, Tyrantslob
, LetsGetWaffles
, rglenn
, saintsfan342000
, TribuneUK
, cantguardhim
, gradualprocess
, CincySaintsFan
, Pierre
, blasian
, LanceM
, AARPSaint
, Bayouboy
, los226
, dude24
, Eman5805
, t_rav_82
, Slixtrix
, Ldufre2
, saintfan-n-alex
, mlewellyn
, vudupadrone01
, peff
, nola_dane
, KiwiSaint
, whodatman
, tampa saints fan
, Saint Poppa
, lake_city_saint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:06 AM.
|