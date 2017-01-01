Saints coordinator Dennis Allen takes aim at highlighting strengths, eliminating secondary's uncertainty



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



The New Orleans Saints have to find some answers on defense to turn around an abysmal start.



And the bulk of that responsibility falls on the shoulders of coordinator Dennis Allen.



After two games filled with coverage busts and big plays, Allen is focused on eliminating those mistakes.



"We've got to go out there and put those guys in position where they know exactly what to do and they can go out and execute," Allen said.



One of the ways to erase mismatch problems is to find ways to get defenders playing to their strengths.



