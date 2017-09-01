|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Mark Ingram reaches new milestone with Saints despite being in timeshare throughout career
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 06:08 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,898
|
Mark Ingram reaches new milestone with Saints despite being in timeshare throughout career
By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune
Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles, Chris Ivory, Travaris Cadet, Khiry Robinson, Edwin Baker, C.J. Spiller, Tim Hightower, Marcus Murphy, Kendall Hunter, Daniel Lasco Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara.
The list of tailbacks that have received handoffs for the New Orleans Saints since Mark Ingram joined the team in 2011 is long, but somehow, Ingram has managed to carve out a big enough role during his seven seasons to reach second on the franchise's list of all-time rushing yards leaders.
With 4,307 career rushing yards, the 27-year-old Ingram trails only Deuce McAllister's 6,096 yards in Saints history.
To reach this milestone, Ingram has shown persistence as well as the talent that led the Saints to draft him in the first round in 2011. In coach Sean Payton's offense, New Orleans so frequently changes personnel that it can be tough for players, particularly running backs, to amass impressive numbers.
Full Article -- Picayune
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 86 members and 460 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
mc4saints
, greatshow25
, Lafsaintsfan
, AgnesT
, Blessedog
, Gump
, BoroSaint
, SaintsFan23
, Necrocajun
, tim martin
, cdexterg
, ALLNO
, Allenw
, cwesleyc
, thefifthwall
, donato
, SwampMonster
, Saint Jack
, Dark
, Grandadmiral
, Robert
, reverse
, duckjr78
, SaintsBrazil
, sinner mike
, NeauxWay
, blackngoldmike
, xkeith031x
, saintskullz
, BioSaint
, dashocker217
, socbe7
, WantAnother44
, Jae123
, baron8
, tbuck
, rob22278
, FlySaint
, kenchaisson
, mg6035
, RaginSaint93
, HoustonSaint1255
, Swampy Saint
, Fjeldur
, DABOOT162
, Scotlandsaint
, BigSlick
, crazybyrd87
, Tyrantslob
, LetsGetWaffles
, rglenn
, saintsfan342000
, TribuneUK
, cantguardhim
, gradualprocess
, CincySaintsFan
, Pierre
, blasian
, LanceM
, AARPSaint
, Bayouboy
, los226
, dude24
, Eman5805
, t_rav_82
, Slixtrix
, Ldufre2
, saintfan-n-alex
, mlewellyn
, vudupadrone01
, peff
, nola_dane
, KiwiSaint
, whodatman
, tampa saints fan
, Saint Poppa
, lake_city_saint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:06 AM.
|