Mark Ingram reaches new milestone with Saints despite being in timeshare throughout career



By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune



Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles, Chris Ivory, Travaris Cadet, Khiry Robinson, Edwin Baker, C.J. Spiller, Tim Hightower, Marcus Murphy, Kendall Hunter, Daniel Lasco Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara.



The list of tailbacks that have received handoffs for the New Orleans Saints since Mark Ingram joined the team in 2011 is long, but somehow, Ingram has managed to carve out a big enough role during his seven seasons to reach second on the franchise's list of all-time rushing yards leaders.



With 4,307 career rushing yards, the 27-year-old Ingram trails only Deuce McAllister's 6,096 yards in Saints history.



To reach this milestone, Ingram has shown persistence as well as the talent that led the Saints to draft him in the first round in 2011. In coach Sean Payton's offense, New Orleans so frequently changes personnel that it can be tough for players, particularly running backs, to amass impressive numbers.



