Yesterday, 07:12 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,898
Saints lean to another next-man up scenario at the cornerback position
By Herbie Teope -- Picayune
The NFL's 32nd ranked pass defense suffered yet another blow Friday.
The New Orleans Saints are without cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and Sterling Moore (chest) for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
With Lattimore and Moore officially ruled out, the Saints are down to cornerbacks P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris as healthy options on the active 53-man roster.
It's a good thing the Saints went down this road before, most recently a year ago at this time when Williams and Delvin Breaux, who is currently on injured reserve, were out entering Week Three.
Full Article -- Picayune
