|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 07:43 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,898
|
What's behind the downfall of the Saints' defense?
By Mike Triplett -- ESPN
METAIRIE, La. -- Identifying what has gone so epically wrong with the New Orleans Saints' defense is kind of like the age-old "chicken or the egg" debate.
The Saints keep changing their defensive players, coordinators and schemes because theyve been so lousy on that side of the ball. But they keep struggling on defense because they have no continuity.
The Saints have started 55 different defensive players since the start of the 2014 season. And 23 different defensive backs have started at least two games in that 50-game span. Both are the highest totals in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
By contrast, the Minnesota Vikings have used only 26 starters since the start of 2014. And the Denver Broncos have had only eight defensive backs start multiple games since then.
Full Article -- ESPN
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 88 members and 464 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
mc4saints
, greatshow25
, Lafsaintsfan
, AgnesT
, Blessedog
, Gump
, BoroSaint
, SaintsFan23
, Necrocajun
, tim martin
, cdexterg
, ALLNO
, Allenw
, cwesleyc
, thefifthwall
, donato
, SwampMonster
, Saint Jack
, Dark
, Grandadmiral
, Robert
, reverse
, duckjr78
, SaintsBrazil
, sinner mike
, NeauxWay
, blackngoldmike
, xkeith031x
, saintskullz
, BioSaint
, dashocker217
, socbe7
, WantAnother44
, Jae123
, baron8
, tbuck
, rob22278
, FlySaint
, kenchaisson
, mg6035
, RaginSaint93
, HoustonSaint1255
, Swampy Saint
, Fjeldur
, DABOOT162
, Scotlandsaint
, BigSlick
, crazybyrd87
, Tyrantslob
, LetsGetWaffles
, rglenn
, saintsfan342000
, TribuneUK
, cantguardhim
, gradualprocess
, CincySaintsFan
, Pierre
, blasian
, LanceM
, AARPSaint
, Bayouboy
, los226
, dude24
, Eman5805
, t_rav_82
, Slixtrix
, Ldufre2
, saintfan-n-alex
, mlewellyn
, vudupadrone01
, peff
, nola_dane
, KiwiSaint
, whodatman
, tampa saints fan
, bachthejock
, Spacemonkey
, Saint Poppa
, lake_city_saint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:06 AM.
|