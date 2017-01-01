What's behind the downfall of the Saints' defense?



By Mike Triplett -- ESPN



METAIRIE, La. -- Identifying what has gone so epically wrong with the New Orleans Saints' defense is kind of like the age-old "chicken or the egg" debate.



The Saints keep changing their defensive players, coordinators and schemes because theyve been so lousy on that side of the ball. But they keep struggling on defense because they have no continuity.



The Saints have started 55 different defensive players since the start of the 2014 season. And 23 different defensive backs have started at least two games in that 50-game span. Both are the highest totals in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.



By contrast, the Minnesota Vikings have used only 26 starters since the start of 2014. And the Denver Broncos have had only eight defensive backs start multiple games since then.



Full Article -- ESPN METAIRIE, La. -- Identifying what has gone so epically wrong with the New Orleans Saints' defense is kind of like the age-old "chicken or the egg" debate.The Saints keep changing their defensive players, coordinators and schemes because theyve been so lousy on that side of the ball. But they keep struggling on defense because they have no continuity.The Saints have started 55 different defensive players since the start of the 2014 season. And 23 different defensive backs have started at least two games in that 50-game span. Both are the highest totals in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.By contrast, the Minnesota Vikings have used only 26 starters since the start of 2014. And the Denver Broncos have had only eight defensive backs start multiple games since then.