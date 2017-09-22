Is Bears GM Ryan Pace Seeking a Reunion With Sean Payton?



Two things have become clear in recent weeks. John Fox is on the hot seat and Sean Payton may be near the end of his run with the New Orleans Saints.



By Erik Lambert -- NFL Mocks



It can’t be a surprise about Fox. He’s built a paltry 9-25 record with the Chicago Bears thus far, starting 0-2 in 2017. It marks the third-straight time his teams have done that since he took over the franchise. Signs point to him losing his grip on the job. The stubborn refusal to bench Mike Glennon and continued sloppy performance from his players aren’t doing him any favors.



Meanwhile Payton continues the same old song and dance with the Saints. After winning the Super Bowl in 2009, the coach quickly developed a notable reputation. His offenses would be outstanding every year, but his defenses consistently ranked among the worst in the league. From 2010 to 2016 the Saints had a top 6 offense seven times and a bottom 6 defense four times.



So far in 2017? Yep. Their offense is ranked 3rd and their defense is ranked 32nd. With Drew Brees likely to become a free agent next year, most feel it’s about that time to make a change at the head coaching position as well. Thus begs the question. If Bears GM Ryan Pace fires Fox after this season, would he pounce on the chance to get Payton?



Full Article -- NFL Mocks It can’t be a surprise about Fox. He’s built a paltry 9-25 record with the Chicago Bears thus far, starting 0-2 in 2017. It marks the third-straight time his teams have done that since he took over the franchise. Signs point to him losing his grip on the job. The stubborn refusal to bench Mike Glennon and continued sloppy performance from his players aren’t doing him any favors.Meanwhile Payton continues the same old song and dance with the Saints. After winning the Super Bowl in 2009, the coach quickly developed a notable reputation. His offenses would be outstanding every year, but his defenses consistently ranked among the worst in the league. From 2010 to 2016 the Saints had a top 6 offense seven times and a bottom 6 defense four times.So far in 2017? Yep. Their offense is ranked 3rd and their defense is ranked 32nd. With Drew Brees likely to become a free agent next year, most feel it’s about that time to make a change at the head coaching position as well. Thus begs the question. If Bears GM Ryan Pace fires Fox after this season, would he pounce on the chance to get Payton?