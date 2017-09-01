|
|
|
|
|
Today, 10:18 AM
|
|
Saints expected to elevate Arthur Maulet to active roster: sources
By Herbie Teope -- Picayune
The New Orleans Saints are set to bolster the cornerback group before Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints are expected to elevate rookie cornerback Arthur Maulet from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster on Saturday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.
Moving the rookie cornerback to the active roster makes sense, of course.
With Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and Sterling Moore (chest) ruled out for Week Three, the Saints were scheduled to enter Sunday's game with P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris as the only healthy cornerbacks on the roster.
Full Article -- Picayune
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|