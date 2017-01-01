|
|
|
|
|
Today, 02:45 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,904
Chicago Bears are least affordable team to watch in NFL, according to study
By Helen Clark -- Gears of Biz
Sept. 22 A new study found that the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings are the most affordable teams to watch in the NFL.
The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints offer some of the most expensive experiences in the league.
The consumer research group ValuePenguin evaluated the cost of tickets, concessions and parking for all 32 NFL teams to understand the affordability of the NFL game experience.
The study based its findings on the average family of 2.58 people, multiplying the average price for tickets in 2016 by three to find the cost for a family to attend a game. The research group added the cost of three hot dogs, two beers and a soda and parking at the stadium to the total cost of attending a game. Those costs were compared to each metro areas median household income. Analysts then divided the annual income by 2,080 or the total hours for working 52 full 40-hour work weeks to find how many hours a person would have to work to afford an NFL experience.
Full Article -- Gears of Biz
