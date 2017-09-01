home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Saints stuck in neutral until offensive horsepower returns

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 02:56 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,904
Saints stuck in neutral until offensive horsepower returns


By Larry Holder -- Picayune

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Watching the New Orleans Saints' defense is enough to melt your brain into mush. Prepare for more brain drain from the defense without rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore for Sunday's matchup against Carolina.

Drew Brees and the Saints' offense typically allow New Orleans a fighter's chance in any game. But that side of the ball has walked into the ring the first couple of weeks with their gloves by their side, by Saints standards.

Say what you want about the defense. The Saints will be in trouble on a weekly basis until this offense discovers a consistent scoring rhythm.

The Saints have only scored three touchdowns in eight red-zone trips. It's the only three touchdowns they've scored all season. Of their 39 points scored, 17 came in the fourth quarter when the games were already out of reach.

Only Coby Fleener and Brandon Coleman have scored touchdowns. Not Mark Ingram. Not Michael Thomas. Not Adrian Peterson. Not Alvin Kamara. Not Ted Ginn Jr. And, of course, not the suspended Willie Snead.

Full Article -- Picayune

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 769
There are currently 164 members and 605 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
superlaser, BobE, TJ66, ETWhoDat, Swimmer, Clarkey, BabaBooey, VPCajun, Zztop, Venom Saint, Bill, whodatsay, KiwiSaint, Saintcd, kelsobob, Saintamaniac, krushing, kjl25, max, Darth Deuce, AshintMC, rickyjones, kevman, Saint ATN, V Chip, krazy9000, SAINTIN NEBR, Mr. Littlejeans, GilFinnerty, Chris, webster, smore57, Analyze This, Saintaholic, MC HIPPY, JJoeyB, moe1967, thetownedrunkard, Surviving Saint, Boondock, dankdouglas, sammymvpknight, Domefan504, TXSAINTFAN, nickg2027, UncleTrvlingJim, Djfatman504, Spacemonkey, BoNcHiE, Matteoma1, Mills, yaegger, Saint_Ward, maybellineo, ColdUpHere, mg6035, baron8, thefifthwall, NWSaint, t-boy, blotch1, obwhiteo, SntReb, happy saint, St Bit, superstar7th, travelingsaintsfan, ynneb, blackngoldmike, kenchaisson, JvilleJoe, jdpower13, bigmanofds, Pop, cajnwillie, Jortizcardona, Keto, Pyroth, StudioSaint, aged_1, CajunInVA, DeuceMcAllisterFan, Pierre, 61woods, aj, B-Rich, coachdeuce, tazdasaintsfan, BioSaint, SEASON1FAN, Ruckuz_Se7en, Eman5805, bsmooth25, DaveXA, SaintsW1n, Groovepro, Brad7642, bleedblk&gld, mcryder, larryscope, Ragin Caucasian, PoeyfarreSaint, Rus, UFCSaint, nolamarc, efil4stnias, syracuse saint, saintjay, RiverRat, DABOOT162, Loco Hornet Fan, iamsaved, WNSaints, iChill, crazybyrd87, mcgarry3, tampa saints fan, Crawdaddys, champ76, Que Que 6, rokn4jc, jeromed1936, Maxp, skydancer, msholland85, Mojomajik9, whodatman, RacerRyan15x, Steve in Colorado, Saintsphere, the-commish, mt15, Saints 4 life, Shotgunred, guidomerkinsrules, Saintshizzle, longtime lurker, faceman, VDK, jeepman, Klenzade, Flipx99, blupony, Juicy Fruit, Seahawker Ed, mleg1972, BeerBaron, Yoweigh, SaintLuke
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
N/S Lions Give Multi Year Extension To Jim Caldwell
Last Post: Zztop
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 210
Kaepernick protest
Last Post: Saint_Ward
Posted On: Today
Replies: 387
Views: 10,681
Mason Rudolph
Last Post: Mr. Littlejeans
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 319
Syracuse vs LSU game thread
Last Post: DaveXA
Posted On: Today
Replies: 117
Views: 984
Saturday all games thread
Last Post: BobE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 138
What's your opinion on Nick Fitzgerald?
Last Post: MLU
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 315
Golden State Warriors consider snubbing a White House invitation to honor them
Last Post: UncleTrvlingJim
Posted On: Today
Replies: 83
Views: 1,303
Ginn Cost Us the Game
Last Post: larryscope
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 1,098
Predict the score for the Panthers game
Last Post: PoeyfarreSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 48
Views: 1,305
1 Is Bears GM Ryan Pace Seeking a Reunion With Sean Payton?
Last Post: UFCSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 34
Views: 1,827
SEC West Breakdown 2017
Last Post: MLU
Posted On: Today
Replies: 35
Views: 807
Guess Sunday's Splash report
Last Post: Bronson
Posted On: Today
Replies: 2
Views: 137
More...
Members Birthdays
JerZfan (51), dchalona (42), thegoldenapple (33)
Past News
Dominant Panthers defense faces stiffest test vs. Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 81
Saints promote Arthur Maulet, Justin Hardee to 53-man roster
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 101
Stop Cam Newton or Saints will be 0-3 before London trip
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 95
Saints stuck in neutral until offensive horsepower returns
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 91
Chicago Bears are least affordable team to watch in NFL, according to study
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 94
Saints expected to elevate Arthur Maulet to active roster: sources
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 138
1 Is Bears GM Ryan Pace Seeking a Reunion With Sean Payton?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 192
What's behind the downfall of the Saints' defense?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 196
Saints lean to another next-man up scenario at the cornerback position
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 189
Mark Ingram reaches new milestone with Saints despite being in timeshare throughout career
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 173
1 Saints coordinator Dennis Allen takes aim at highlighting strengths, eliminating secondary's uncertainty
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 172
Mark Ingram moves into second place on Saints' all-time rushing list
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 134
Saints thin at corner against Carolina with Marshon Lattimore, Sterling Moore declared out
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 146
A year later, are Panthers maturing DBs better prepared to face Saints Drew Brees?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 130
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:06 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0