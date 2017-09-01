Saints stuck in neutral until offensive horsepower returns



By Larry Holder -- Picayune



CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Watching the New Orleans Saints' defense is enough to melt your brain into mush. Prepare for more brain drain from the defense without rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore for Sunday's matchup against Carolina.



Drew Brees and the Saints' offense typically allow New Orleans a fighter's chance in any game. But that side of the ball has walked into the ring the first couple of weeks with their gloves by their side, by Saints standards.



Say what you want about the defense. The Saints will be in trouble on a weekly basis until this offense discovers a consistent scoring rhythm.



The Saints have only scored three touchdowns in eight red-zone trips. It's the only three touchdowns they've scored all season. Of their 39 points scored, 17 came in the fourth quarter when the games were already out of reach.



Only Coby Fleener and Brandon Coleman have scored touchdowns. Not Mark Ingram. Not Michael Thomas. Not Adrian Peterson. Not Alvin Kamara. Not Ted Ginn Jr. And, of course, not the suspended Willie Snead.



