Today, 03:31 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Stop Cam Newton or Saints will be 0-3 before London trip
By Brian Allee-Walsh -- Sun Herald
NEW ORLEANS -- Even if quarterback Cam Newton is laden with months of built up rust, I contend he still gives the Carolina Panthers the best chance to beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Assuming one agrees with that hypothesis, then Saints coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen have to devise a plan to take Newton out of the game.
Literally.
No, I'm not advocating a page out of the Saints' Bounty-gate playbook used by former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams back in 2009-'11. But I am saying they need to make Newton feel Carolina blue -- within the NFL rules, of course -- when he's in or outside the pocket.
Tug on Superman's cape.
Put his head on a swivel.
Full Article -- Sun Herald
