Saints promote Arthur Maulet, Justin Hardee to 53-man roster
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
The Saints promoted cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Justin Hardee to the 53-man roster.
It was an expected move since New Orleans only had three healthy cornerbacks on the roster after cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and Sterling Moore (chest) were ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Maulet and Hardee join Ken Crawley, De'Vante Harris and P.J. Williams at the position.
Veteran defensive linemen Darryl Tapp and Kendall Langford were released to make room. Both players signed earlier this week.
Full Article -- Advocate
|