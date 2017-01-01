|
|
|
|
|
Dominant Panthers defense faces stiffest test vs. Saints
By Steve Reed (AP) -- Sun Herald
Its time to find out if Carolinas No. 1-ranked defense is for real.
After dominating performances against sub-par offenses in San Francisco and Buffalo, middle linebacker Luke Kuechly knows the Panthers will face their stiffest test Sunday when Carolina plays host to Drew Brees and the Saints high-flying offense.
Their offense is still what it is its explosive, Kuechly said. Drew makes it run and theyre very creative with the ball.
The Panthers have been so dominant on defense that theyve surrendered only two field goals in eight quarters and only once have allowed an opponent to reach inside their 25-yard line and even that ended in a turnover on downs. Carolina is looking to become the first team to hold its first three opponents to three points or less since the 1937 Bears.
Full Article -- Sun Herald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|