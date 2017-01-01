Dominant Panthers defense faces stiffest test vs. Saints



By Steve Reed (AP) -- Sun Herald



Its time to find out if Carolinas No. 1-ranked defense is for real.



After dominating performances against sub-par offenses in San Francisco and Buffalo, middle linebacker Luke Kuechly knows the Panthers will face their stiffest test Sunday when Carolina plays host to Drew Brees and the Saints high-flying offense.



Their offense is still what it is  its explosive, Kuechly said. Drew makes it run and theyre very creative with the ball.



The Panthers have been so dominant on defense that theyve surrendered only two field goals in eight quarters and only once have allowed an opponent to reach inside their 25-yard line  and even that ended in a turnover on downs. Carolina is looking to become the first team to hold its first three opponents to three points or less since the 1937 Bears.



