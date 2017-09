Dominant Panthers defense faces stiffest test vs. Saints



By Steve Reed (AP) -- Sun Herald



It’s time to find out if Carolina’s No. 1-ranked defense is for real.



After dominating performances against sub-par offenses in San Francisco and Buffalo, middle linebacker Luke Kuechly knows the Panthers will face their stiffest test Sunday when Carolina plays host to Drew Brees and the Saints’ high-flying offense.



“Their offense is still what it is – it’s explosive,” Kuechly said. “Drew makes it run and they’re very creative with the ball.”



The Panthers have been so dominant on defense that they’ve surrendered only two field goals in eight quarters and only once have allowed an opponent to reach inside their 25-yard line – and even that ended in a turnover on downs. Carolina is looking to become the first team to hold its first three opponents to three points or less since the 1937 Bears.



Full Article -- Sun Herald It’s time to find out if Carolina’s No. 1-ranked defense is for real.After dominating performances against sub-par offenses in San Francisco and Buffalo, middle linebacker Luke Kuechly knows the Panthers will face their stiffest test Sunday when Carolina plays host to Drew Brees and the Saints’ high-flying offense.“Their offense is still what it is – it’s explosive,” Kuechly said. “Drew makes it run and they’re very creative with the ball.”The Panthers have been so dominant on defense that they’ve surrendered only two field goals in eight quarters and only once have allowed an opponent to reach inside their 25-yard line – and even that ended in a turnover on downs. Carolina is looking to become the first team to hold its first three opponents to three points or less since the 1937 Bears.