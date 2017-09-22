|
New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein finds strength in faith, family
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
A.J. Klein's heart is written in ink on his left arm.
"Faith" and "Family" are inscribed in script, flanking a pair of hands pressed together in prayer beneath a cross, beams shining out from every side.
Psalms 37:4 is inscribed on the inside of the same bicep. "Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart," curled in the same cursive script around a heart wrapped within a crown of thorns.
"My faith is the most important thing to me," Klein said. "I was raised in a Catholic household and a Catholic family. My parents taught me the values of humility and character, obviously faith, and never to stray from your beliefs."
For Klein, faith and family are inextricably intertwined, the bedrock beneath his football career.
But the foundation was shaken last September.
Full Article -- Advocate
