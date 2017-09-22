home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein finds strength in faith, family

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Yesterday, 10:44 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,907
New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein finds strength in faith, family


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

A.J. Klein's heart is written in ink on his left arm.

"Faith" and "Family" are inscribed in script, flanking a pair of hands pressed together in prayer beneath a cross, beams shining out from every side.

Psalms 37:4 is inscribed on the inside of the same bicep. "Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart," curled in the same cursive script around a heart wrapped within a crown of thorns.

"My faith is the most important thing to me," Klein said. "I was raised in a Catholic household and a Catholic family. My parents taught me the values of humility and character, obviously faith, and never to stray from your beliefs."

For Klein, faith and family are inextricably intertwined, the bedrock beneath his football career.

But the foundation was shaken last September.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
Syracuse vs LSU game thread
Last Post: Brown
Posted On: Today
Replies: 227
Views: 2,408
Official Week 3 Betting Thread
Last Post: BoNcHiE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 56
Views: 1,511
N/S what's the story on tacoes?
Last Post: gavinj
Posted On: Today
Replies: 25
Views: 905
Saints signed LB Ben Heeney to PS.
Last Post: gavinj
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 828
N/S NFL Is Considering Moving The Chargers Back to San Diego
Last Post: gavinj
Posted On: Today
Replies: 27
Views: 2,485
National Anthem
Last Post: DatSaintAddict
Posted On: Today
Replies: 61
Views: 1,473
If NFL ratings continue to fall do players continue on this crusade?
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 6
Views: 141
Same old defensive woes for Saints -- Mike Detillier
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 165
After watching the game, I don't feel as bad
Last Post: SuperSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 851
This week counts as two, divison game
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 311
I'm staying on board
Last Post: Cajun Chat
Posted On: Today
Replies: 32
Views: 1,179
Food for thought (...turning a season around)
Last Post: Saintshizzle
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 291
More...
Members Birthdays
CP (55), EJAY (52), Swami (50), TigerDean, ironhead (47), tengohead (43), Saints & Stamps
Past News
Same old defensive woes for Saints -- Mike Detillier
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 85
New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein finds strength in faith, family
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 125
Dominant Panthers defense faces stiffest test vs. Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 138
Saints promote Arthur Maulet, Justin Hardee to 53-man roster
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 166
Stop Cam Newton or Saints will be 0-3 before London trip
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 136
Saints stuck in neutral until offensive horsepower returns
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 130
Chicago Bears are least affordable team to watch in NFL, according to study
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 136
Saints expected to elevate Arthur Maulet to active roster: sources
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 161
1 Is Bears GM Ryan Pace Seeking a Reunion With Sean Payton?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 09-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 200
What's behind the downfall of the Saints' defense?
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 09-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 202
Saints lean to another next-man up scenario at the cornerback position
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 09-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 192
Mark Ingram reaches new milestone with Saints despite being in timeshare throughout career
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 09-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 178
1 Saints coordinator Dennis Allen takes aim at highlighting strengths, eliminating secondary's uncertainty
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 09-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 175
Mark Ingram moves into second place on Saints' all-time rushing list
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 09-22-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 137
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:00 AM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0