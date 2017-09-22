Same old defensive woes for Saints -- Mike Detillier



By Mike Detillier -- Houma Courier



Whats wrong with the New Orleans Saints defense?



If I havent heard that at least a 1,000 times over the past two weeks I havent heard it once.



Fixing it is the issue. Listening to head coach Sean Payton you hear a coach searching for answers after losing the first two games of the 2017 season (29-19) and (36-20). The Saints have been 1-11 in September since the start of the 2014 season.



The Saints have given up 65 points in the first two games of the season, and only the New York Jets have given up more with 66 in the opening two games.



Pure and simple it is a talent issue. The Saints offense has not clicked at the same level as in previous years, and for the Saints to win, Drew Brees and company cant play good. They have to play great to combat a defense that had no answers to the Vikings and Patriots offenses.



Full Article -- Courier



