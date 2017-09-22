home Steve Gleasons Website
Make no mistake: A.J. Klein returns to Carolina as a starter, a captain and a Saint


By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune

A.J. Klein had a hard time making a name for himself with the Carolina Panthers -- and not just because he spent much of his four seasons as a backup for the team.

Klein made plenty of plays during his time with the Panthers, tallying 146 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception, but after many of those plays, Carolina fans would cheer for one of his teammates -- star middle linebacker Luke Kuechly.

"Anytime me and him were on the field at the same time and I were to make a tackle, the whole stadium always would chant 'Luke' ... because I'm white," Klein said. "If I make a play, they would all chant Luke. It became a running joke because the fan base would get it mixed up and then the reporters and some teammates ran with it and had some fun with it."

Full Article -- Picayune

 

