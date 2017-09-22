10 things we learned from New Orleans Saints' win at Carolina



1. Panthers had no answer for Michael Thomas



The second-year wideout enjoyed a monster day. He caught all five of Brees’ completions for 50 yards, including a 5-yard scoring reception, to set the tone on the Saints’ 13-play, 74-yard opening touchdown drive. Thomas finished with seven catches for 87 yards and a TD.



2. Larry Warford was dominant



The powerful guard was the Saints’ most lucrative offseason investment, and he’s proven to be a worthwhile one so far. He showed his all-around athletic ability with a nice block to spring Mark Ingram for a key first-down conversion run, and then he got downfield on a screen pass to clear a path for Ingram on a 25-yard gain. He was one of the main reasons Saints ball carriers averaged 5.9 yards a carry in the first half. Overall, the Saints rushed for 149 yards on 27 attempts.



By Josh Katzenstein / Times-Picayune



