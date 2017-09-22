|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 06:05 PM
|
|
|
Administrator
|
|
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 23,676
|
Grading the Saints: New Orleans finally puts it all together vs. Panthers
Full Story Nola.Com
Quarterback
Drew Brees looked like vintage Drew Brees. His biggest miss occurred on a deep ball to Ted Ginn Jr. in the second quarter. So what did Brees do? He found Ginn on the opening drive of the third quarter for a 40-yard TD connection. Brees also lucked out when Luke Kuechly dropped a possible pick-six. Grade: A-minus
Running back
The yardage might not be there, but the group, as a whole, played well. Mark Ingram ran tough and looked good in the screen game. Same goes with Alvin Kamara. Throw in some rare success for Adrian Peterson as well. Grade: B-plus
By Larry Holder / Times-Picayune
Full Story Nola.Com
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 333 members and 1120 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
The Mongoose
, krichard714
, BigEasyWhoDats
, kjl25
, RandyB
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, RaginCajun83
, GilFinnerty
, faceman
, Hotdog_Skin
, los226
, king504
, Matteoma1
, Sumdude34
, Rusty
, NewOrleansSaint23
, CalgaryJay
, jonseth23
, thefifthwall
, BigG6201
, mccombmike
, thetownedrunkard
, whodatdabeaux
, Sec617
, BLACKSOJA
, awill_27
, cwesleyc
, CajunSaint
, StudioSaint
, LAhotsauce
, HburgSaints
, Riqo2776
, DaSaints1967
, xSlickxRickx
, Saints 318
, St.Fury
, Boiler Jim
, 327
, justbkaz
, SaintsMan209
, geese9
, DABOOT162
, RJP80
, Slim K
, Gump
, Buhbooh
, BlacknGold
, Rugger
, BobE
, Saints addic
, billinms
, testing
, lades
, peglegpeet13
, CantonLegend
, WhoDatMan1985
, melecoaze
, Nolan
, oldJC.SAINTS
, mr e
, faithhopebush
, Steve in Colorado
, Innotech
, dutar76
, blupony
, Pop
, happy saint
, Bill
, ahr34
, Dakota1776
, Rojam
, Pocket Hercules
, xkeith031x
, FLASH
, mandevillekevin
, code11
, aj
, cant
, jdeere11b
, schuetter
, SC Saints Fan
, Lustmord
, Caterpillar
, St. Greatness
, motivation2k12
, LogeEndZone
, blunted
, El Caliente
, Ken-Bob
, KingTiger504
, RiverRat
, SaintsBrazil
, c2
, Optimus Prime
, dapperdan
, davog53
, Crazylox
, Pittsaint
, Big Bubba
, HailStateSaintsFan
, ASB81689
, max
, HouseCall
, andrew76021
, polo_haynes
, Saintsphere
, lawjon198
, Rugruk
, haxorize
, blackjack
, champ76
, ALLNO
, mt15
, nickj009
, treefidy
, larryscope
, Va Saints Fan
, rhemstad24
, theicebox
, kdwwms
, cue180
, sharkbait
, chris005
, Craig Walker
, ILLINI Saint
, CentMSSaint
, AARPSaint
, KingOfBattle
, HovaBush25
, Uber_guy
, SFMOBILE
, RaginSaint93
, gumbotron
, yardbird
, AgnesT
, gpupil
, elymay
, BreesusSaves
, lagrangeboy
, GameBreaker
, 49erKiller
, CharlieDoggs
, The Nomad
, soggymoss
, DatSaintAddict
, kenchaisson
, Capn_Morgan
, nosaint33
, Saviorbrees
, Big Jase
, 1badsailor
, CapitalCitySaint
, Makarov
, Yarby
, natedogg02
, senorwinces
, Terrence
, Niteman
, MG3n2K5
, DefensePlease
, rlemieux
, zorazz
, bush2007
, sthomas1124
, 1987
, eazzyduzzit
, #23screenmachine
, superlaser
, Saint_Ward
, Rickboy
, monster57
, rhino
, Art Vandelay
, SaintDaddy
, Freaak
, oysters
, kfran
, Saint Ace
, ld_in_sc
, Left_Eye
, John873
, the-commish
, bachthejock
, MC HIPPY
, LiterOCola
, Sun Wukong
, msl
, JJoeyB
, Section 302
, Arkansas fan
, tazdasaintsfan
, SaintsJunkie
, JuggernautSaint
, Swamprat
, NOSports007
, NOVASaint
, NatureBoy
, northshore_mike
, jagpack
, rthouser
, Brennan77
, lvsaintsfan57
, Clarkey
, mrcorkdork
, Coreyinthe504
, Roland19
, lake_city_saint
, State Of Affairs
, jtalton
, Jae123
, DeuceDeuce26
, nolafan33
, Scott B
, nola_dane
, Saints88
, Taurus
, PraisetheSaints
, easydave
, robsmith32
, saintfan1972
, UncleTrvlingJim
, melman
, yuyi64
, yaegger
, SaintsYYZ
, saintsincebirth
, POINT-SHAVER
, mjcouvi
, baron8
, bdsaints
, Doombot
, perret318
, Saintfan4life
, mlewellyn
, gradualprocess
, jeromed1936
, BreesTDShockey
, Saint ATN
, Ragin Caucasian
, Saintshizzle
, chris4505
, Algsaint
, SaintsSupremacy
, Surviving Saint
, mcgarry3
, saintmdterps
, Poison
, SAINTS FAN 1971
, T.Sneden84
, SaintsFan331
, zknotts61
, datsaint4life
, dtc
, full saint effect
, Loco Hornet Fan
, bonnjer
, tim martin
, DeuceMcAllisterFan
, ETWhoDat
, BeerBaron
, Chinook
, Filaphill
, EndzoneSaint
, Zztop
, BigWiggle200
, bellangert
, jumpingoff
, BioSaint
, J.T.
, FatCitySaint
, brbandit
, Saint Snide
, Jogreer
, LSUMathProf
, Merl
, Ediddy7023
, willkro
, ktbarthedoor
, whodatphil
, primadox
, cdogg
, cpg
, whodat25
, breesgirl
, NEBaghead
, gitaroomanxadam
, skydancer
, SaintsDoc
, Rdanderson91
, TruSaint
, renegadewa
, BuffaloSaint
, Torgo
, zubaloo
, whodatman
, super_wolf
, Jeff
, Domefan504
, atlantawhodat
, Grandadmiral
, picnicwithfish
, ultimatesaintsfan
, triumph
, MissippiWhoDat
, Maxp
, OutlawSaint
, mongoman7071
, sdotjoe
, Brandon13
, BBarnes6182
, Darkhorse985
, ObjectiveFalcon
, JPH
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:05 PM.
|