Grading the Saints: New Orleans finally puts it all together vs. Panthers



Full Story  Nola.Com



Quarterback

Drew Brees looked like vintage Drew Brees. His biggest miss occurred on a deep ball to Ted Ginn Jr. in the second quarter. So what did Brees do? He found Ginn on the opening drive of the third quarter for a 40-yard TD connection. Brees also lucked out when Luke Kuechly dropped a possible pick-six. Grade: A-minus



Running back

The yardage might not be there, but the group, as a whole, played well. Mark Ingram ran tough and looked good in the screen game. Same goes with Alvin Kamara. Throw in some rare success for Adrian Peterson as well. Grade: B-plus



By Larry Holder / Times-Picayune



Full Story  Nola.Com