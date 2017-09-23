New Orleans Saints' offense finally clicked, and Michael Thomas played a big part in that



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



CHARLOTTE, N.C. Michael Thomas didnt want to get on a plane to London with a loss hanging over his head.



Being trapped inside an airplane after another disappointing result sounded like the formula for a long ride in a chamber of misery. Thomas was determined to stop that from happening.



So were all of his Saints teammates.



Ultimately, me, personally, I wasnt trying to fly to London with 0-3, Thomas said. There was no way. Thats all that was on my mind the whole game.



Whatever the source of motivation, this team finally looked like the one that has some things figured out during Sundays 34-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. It was a unit with promise and ability. The young defense finally played its part. The offense performed like one thats coached by Sean Payton and led by Drew Brees.



