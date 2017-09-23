|
|New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints' offense finally clicked, and Michael Thomas played a big part in that
|
New Orleans Saints' offense finally clicked, and Michael Thomas played a big part in that
By Nick Underhill -- Advocate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Michael Thomas didnt want to get on a plane to London with a loss hanging over his head.
Being trapped inside an airplane after another disappointing result sounded like the formula for a long ride in a chamber of misery. Thomas was determined to stop that from happening.
So were all of his Saints teammates.
Ultimately, me, personally, I wasnt trying to fly to London with 0-3, Thomas said. There was no way. Thats all that was on my mind the whole game.
Whatever the source of motivation, this team finally looked like the one that has some things figured out during Sundays 34-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. It was a unit with promise and ability. The young defense finally played its part. The offense performed like one thats coached by Sean Payton and led by Drew Brees.
Full Article -- Advocate
