Brees throws 3 TDs, Saints dominate Panthers 34-13



By Paul Schenkel (AP) -- Morgonton News Herald



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)  Drew Brees did not want to head across the Atlantic Ocean three games behind the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.



The veteran quarterback made sure the Saints could rest a little easier on their eight-hour flight to London for next week's game against the Miami Dolphins.



Brees shredded the league's top-ranked defense, throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints beat the previously undefeated Panthers 34-13 on Sunday for their first win of the season.



Brees led six scoring drives and threw TD passes to Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and ex-Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Rookie Alvin Kamara put the game away with a 25-yard TD run with 4:42 left.



Carolina had only allowed six points in its previous two games.



