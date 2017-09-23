home Steve Gleasons Website
Drew Brees makes it through first three games without an interception for first time in career


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  For the first time in his 17 seasons in the NFL,*Drew Brees*has made it through the first three games without committing a turnover, although he came close against Carolina.

Panthers middle linebacker*Luke Kuechly*dropped a third-quarter interception, a rarity for one of the league's best turnover producers.

But Kuechly couldn't hold on, and the Saints have made it through the first three games without committing a turnover.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

