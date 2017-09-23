|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Drew Brees makes it through first three games without an interception for first time in career
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 01:25 AM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 52,926
|
Drew Brees makes it through first three games without an interception for first time in career
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in his 17 seasons in the NFL, Drew Brees has made it through the first three games without committing a turnover, although he came close against Carolina.
Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly dropped a third-quarter interception, a rarity for one of the league's best turnover producers.
But Kuechly couldn't hold on, and the Saints have made it through the first three games without committing a turnover.
Full Article -- Advocate
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 38 members and 455 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Slamee101
, Saintaholic
, kewinn89
, thefifthwall
, Andrus
, Newbian Princess
, Spec
, Hustle
, hankster2
, Houmaboy
, Boiler Jim
, DzynRex3hunna
, HburgSaints
, BreesusSaves
, zigzag
, whodatman
, renegadewa
, tailback
, mcgarry3
, mulletslinger
, nolaspe
, bkratze
, retrobanana
, Hadders
, jagpack
, Silent Dave
, JermHerm
, saintstraveler
, Arathrael
, SaintStephen1
, Live4theSaints
, Wilko
, literature
, Dleger
, cpg
, iChill
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:52 AM.
|