Today, 01:35 AM
Saints back from the dead with convincing win over Panthers
By Larry Holder -- Picayune
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Who were those guys?
The New Orleans Saints played like a different team than the one that dragged its feet through two ugly losses to start the season. The end result was a 34-13 trouncing of NFC South-rival Carolina on Sunday.
I'm sure I'm not the only wondering where in the world did that performance come from.
This team pounded the football against one of the best defenses in the NFL. This team judiciously used the passing game when it needed to, a stark contrast in how the Saints typically play the Panthers.
Full Article -- Picayune
|
|
