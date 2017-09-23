Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro bounces back from bench vs. Panthers



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Frustrated and flummoxed by a convergence of forces a week ago, Kenny Vaccaro vowed to bounce back, even if he had to be pretty close to perfect.



Vaccaro made good on his promise against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.



Devastating in coverage in the second half, Vaccaro kept snuffing out any chances Carolina had to get back into the game, deflecting a ball that Marcus Williams intercepted and then picking off one of his own to rubber-stamp the defense's resurgent performance.



"I've always fought through adversity," Vaccaro said. "When I broke my ankle my rookie year, when I got hurt my second year, I fought through adversity, but I'm built for it."



Only a week earlier, Vaccaro was the subject of trade rumors, reportedly a target of several NFL teams trying to take advantage of the team's depth at safety.



