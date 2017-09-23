home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints may have saved season and avoid a miserable flight to London


By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Turns out, the New Orleans Saints weren't ready to call it a season just yet.

They got a stunning bounce-back performance from the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense (three interceptions and four sacks).

They got their best offensive performance to date against the Carolina Panthers, who had the top-ranked defense through two weeks.

And they got a win they desperately needed after an ugly 0-2 start.

The Saints' 34-13 victory at Carolina saved them from a miserably long flight to London on Sunday night. More importantly, it saved them from a miserably long season.

The Saints were staring down a realistic scenario in which they might start 0-4 heading into the bye week -- complete with all the "splash reports" speculating on coach Sean Payton's job security that would have come with it....

Full Story - ESPN.com

 

