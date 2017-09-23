Saints may have saved season and avoid a miserable flight to London



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Turns out, the New Orleans Saints weren't ready to call it a season just yet.



They got a stunning bounce-back performance from the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense (three interceptions and four sacks).



They got their best offensive performance to date against the Carolina Panthers, who had the top-ranked defense through two weeks.



And they got a win they desperately needed after an ugly 0-2 start.



The Saints' 34-13 victory at Carolina saved them from a miserably long flight to London on Sunday night. More importantly, it saved them from a miserably long season.



The Saints were staring down a realistic scenario in which they might start 0-4 heading into the bye week -- complete with all the "splash reports" speculating on coach Sean Payton's job security that would have come with it....



