Today, 05:42 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,916
New Orleans defense harasses Cam Newton to give Saints first win
By Joel A. Erickson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Jordan couldn't take it anymore.
On a day when everyone wanted to ask about the Saints' decision to participate in a league-wide protest stemming from President Donald Trump's comments on Friday, Jordan spent several minutes explaining his motives, his method and why he sat for the national anthem.
But he could only take it so long before excitement bubbled over about the way the New Orleans defense responded to two weeks of embarrassment by harassing, hitting and befuddling Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in a 34-13 win over an NFC South rival that sent the Saints into London on a high note.
"Anyone want to talk about the game?" Jordan yelled. "We won the game! There was a sack! There were seven tackles! My defense was balling! My young dogs were eating!"...
Full Story - The Advocate
