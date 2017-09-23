|
Today, 05:49 AM
Here's what every NFL team did during the national anthem Sunday
By Benjamin Hoffman & Lance Booth, The New York Times
Widespread calls for demonstrations at Sunday’s games erupted after President Donald Trump’s comments this weekend criticizing players for kneeling during the national anthem and owners for tolerating the displays. Starting with Jacksonville’s game against Baltimore in London, players, coaches and several owners protested across the league.
Here is a look at what each team did during the playing of the national anthem:
Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks
In the day’s largest protest so far, neither team was on the field for Meghan Linsey’s singing of the national anthem.
While the Titans’ not participating was something of a surprise, the Seahawks had announced in advance that they would not participate.
“As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem,” the team said in a statement. “We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms.”...
Full Article - NOLA.com
|
|