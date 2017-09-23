Fullback John Kuhn traveling with Saints to London, expected to re-sign Monday: source



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Fullback John Kuhn was with the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, but he didn't play in the game.



After being released on Thursday, Kuhn remains a free agent, but that status will change soon.



The Saints are expected to re-sign Kuhn on Monday, which is when the team arrives in London for next Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to a league source. Kuhn was in Charlotte so he could travel with the team Sunday night.



Veteran defensive end Darryl Tapp was also with the Saints in Charlotte, presumably to travel to Charlotte, but it's unclear if or when the team will re-sign him...



