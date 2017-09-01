|
|
|
|
|
|
New Orleans Saints injuries: How the team fared in Week 3
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Defensive tackle David Parry suffered a left leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and did not finish the contest.
Parry went down at the 12:06 mark of the first quarter and had to be helped off the field. Trainers took him to the bench area before taking him to the locker room on a cart.
The Saints eventually ruled Parry out before the start of the second quarter.
Parry, who was elevated from the practice squad Thursday, was among three defensive linemen the Saints added to the active roster in the week leading to Sunday's game.
The Saints signed Darryl Tapp and Kendall Langford before releasing both players Saturday...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
