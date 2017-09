Saints snap counts: Offense leans on extra lineman, blocking tight ends with no fullback



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints went into Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers without a fullback after releasing John Kuhn on Thursday.



Yet, by the end of a 34-13 victory, the Saints had amassed their best rushing performance of the season, totaling 149 yards on a 5.5-yard average.



In the game, reserve offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus played a season-high nine snaps, becoming the sixth offensive lineman in the team's jumbo package. He had previously played just two offensive snaps.



Tight ends Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui also played season highs for snaps and percentages, with Hill on the field for 37 snaps (64 percent) and Hoomanawanui getting 28 snaps (48 percent). Those two are primarily blockers, and receiving-first tight end Coby Fleener played just 14 snaps (24 percent)...



