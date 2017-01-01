Snap Counts: Ken Crawley's first action of season comes in starter's role



By Joel A. Erickson



CHARLOTTE, N.C.  Ken Crawley had to wait two weeks before his number was called this season.



Crawley, who played 501 snaps, or 47.7 percent of the defensive total, as a rookie, was inactive for the first two games, relegated to the bench.



Injuries to Marshon Lattimore and Sterling Moore this week promoted Crawley to the active roster, and the second-year cover man out of Colorado headed straight to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Panthers.



Crawley played 57 snaps at cornerback on Sunday, leap-frogging fellow second-year cornerback De'Vante Harris, who logged just seven snaps on defense after taking 62 in the first two games.



For the most part, Crawley held up well, making nine tackles, breaking up two passes and adding a key tackle-for-loss that held an early Carolina drive to just a field goal...



