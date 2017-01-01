|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 11:28 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,923
|
Snap Counts: Ken Crawley's first action of season comes in starter's role
By Joel A. Erickson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Ken Crawley had to wait two weeks before his number was called this season.
Crawley, who played 501 snaps, or 47.7 percent of the defensive total, as a rookie, was inactive for the first two games, relegated to the bench.
Injuries to Marshon Lattimore and Sterling Moore this week promoted Crawley to the active roster, and the second-year cover man out of Colorado headed straight to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Panthers.
Crawley played 57 snaps at cornerback on Sunday, leap-frogging fellow second-year cornerback De'Vante Harris, who logged just seven snaps on defense after taking 62 in the first two games.
For the most part, Crawley held up well, making nine tackles, breaking up two passes and adding a key tackle-for-loss that held an early Carolina drive to just a field goal...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 277 members and 870 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saintaholic
, gumbotron
, ETWhoDat
, Expatriate
, S4lNTS
, Terrence
, Arkansas fan
, flawda saint
, saintsmarchin
, orthoed
, Deucesharper
, HAGZILLA
, humbrah
, Bigtom12
, BlackandGoldXLIV
, slowchild25
, WhiteWolf
, thefifthwall
, Haughton Who Dat
, donnasw
, Zztop
, educator_71
, Blessedog
, guidomerkinsrules
, mulletslinger
, blasian
, PayOrPlay
, CDeuce26
, St.Dan
, Empty Pockets
, Algsaint
, southpaw70
, yomama
, syeager
, Saintamaniac
, mt15
, W0230778
, J.T.
, Whodatcolston
, JackDiesel
, Doombot
, CUNMiami2010
, stevend
, SaintsBrazil
, TenTwo
, Hey BAY BAY!!!
, saintsdash
, SuperMatt
, andregurov
, buckeyesaint
, 49erKiller
, broccoli60
, Pa.Saint
, daBaconsaint
, DongoJunior
, MamouMafia
, friendly1
, St. Aaron
, barto
, JWDtrey3
, BLACKSOJA
, Meachemdat
, BeastinBush
, Yoweigh
, nolaspe
, trux
, doncho
, Silent Bob
, Zephyr
, WVSAINT
, Sec617
, RaDaRkInG
, ChopperSaint
, Joe OKC
, SammyIsGod
, maybellineo
, MissippiWhoDat
, Saint Jack
, SanFranSaintsFan
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, duhonmark551
, Va Saints Fan
, tophergillock
, jesusfish
, greg985
, duckjr78
, Saintshizzle
, abram
, Ti Rider
, clintjr23
, JustaCoastie
, AgnesT
, Harrisjgriffin
, Surviving Saint
, whodat25
, kr29
, mcryder
, Winter
, nosaints213
, jpbch
, Swimmer
, JLL
, SquiggyFreud
, Saints318
, TucsonSaintsFan
, djwooley69
, V Chip
, Mr. Mojo Risin'
, Grandadmiral
, saintsfan4210
, Rdanderson91
, egautr1
, livefromDC
, DaSaints1967
, Mr. Mikey
, TheSaints7
, rodthy
, Campin' Freak
, Brennan77
, Ronnie
, tampa saints fan
, Fanincowboyland
, nolafern
, rustyc23
, vdubee
, Makarov
, Mr.Saintsfan
, BeerBaron
, guns_magoo
, Doublemove
, FLEA
, efil4stnias
, tazdasaintsfan
, talan
, SWJJ
, Jekylz Hyde
, meily
, JCBuck11
, Portland
, CajunHoustonian
, SebaSaint
, Broad St. Saint
, Swamprat
, Spec
, DaveParks1
, lawjon198
, JuggernautSaint
, NOVASaint
, SaintRebel
, Kenosha26
, NOSn1SB41C
, Alan
, Snarf
, triumph
, Jogreer
, RacerRyan15x
, TheRamboTX
, superchuck500
, ggaspard
, chris4505
, Gump
, Saint_Ward
, st. dave
, Andrus
, Saintsphere
, Darth Deuce
, jmalon3
, Bush Time in NO
, 6314eva
, Fjeldur
, Oduaiki1
, Tater
, saints66
, dribardi
, mrdogleg
, SaintFanDave
, St.Fury
, Slim K
, byrdzilla
, crazybyrd87
, AgentJRad
, saints4life25
, Operator 7
, KingBarkus
, mc4saints
, jdpower13
, Jason
, kansast
, 61woods
, noscajun
, Oneists
, bigdub81
, BigG6201
, lsutigers
, ehusson80
, ajlilliman
, mit98
, mnjordan
, BIG E
, FatCitySaint
, travelingsaintsfan
, crosswatt
, FullMonte
, coldseat
, krushing
, whodatman
, BlueRaspberry
, alohawhodat
, LiterOCola
, NOLA_SAINT
, Taker597
, Cincy Saint
, th3myth
, UptownSaintsFan
, jayd265
, Dragon
, BIG KITCH
, Vrill
, ILLINI Saint
, schlodc
, ALLNO
, JethrO
, SUGrad03
, whodatdds84
, SuperSaint
, Saints 318
, AARPSaint
, DeuceMcAllisterFan
, insidejob
, SFMOBILE
, WestCoastFan
, OBSESSION SAINTS
, cool1038
, Krodwhodat
, NolaJo
, cwesleyc
, Ball4life66
, gradualprocess
, BarBar
, Ragin Caucasian
, 4-ever saint
, The Mongoose
, BOOTSY
, the_mc
, BreesusSaves
, SaintsFanInLA
, Doug B
, sOulsaint
, Icon
, Day1
, sfidc3
, LombardiGras
, StanPk
, gpupil
, Nickolai182
, SaintKW
, bobad
, Dr. Doom
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, JG2345
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Latest Threads From Our Message Boards
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:01 PM.
|