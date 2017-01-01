|
|
|
|
|
Today, 11:29 AM
|
|
Saints go their own way by traveling to London for entire game week
By Joel A. Erickson
The New Orleans Saints celebrated their win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by eating a team dinner in Charlotte, loading onto a plane and lifting off at around 7:25 Eastern time, their course set over the Atlantic Ocean.
New Orleans landed in London roughly eight hours later, beginning a week of preparation for next Sunday's showcase at Wembley Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.
The Saints are the only NFL team out of the first wave of four teams scheduled to make an early-season trip to London to spend the entire week in England. Both Jacksonville and Baltimore, the two teams that played in Wembley on Sunday, didn't land in London until Friday, the same plan the Dolphins plan to follow this week.
New Orleans coach Sean Payton is sticking to what worked the last time the Saints played in the NFL's International Series, a 37-32 win over the San Diego Chargers in 2008...
Full Story - The Advocate
|
